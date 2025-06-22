EAST ST. LOUIS - Dr. Katie Harper-Wright Elementary School kicked off its summer session with a popcorn-themed celebration aimed at fostering community and creativity among students. Summer School Principal Alecia Johnson shared details about the first week’s activities, which took place this past week at the school.

Under the theme “Popping into Summer,” students engaged in a variety of popcorn-related projects and games designed to promote curiosity and teamwork. One notable event was the “Popcorn Race,” a science challenge where students used straws and popcorn kernels to explore the concept of air force while competing to move kernels across a finish line.

Principal Johnson described the week as both exciting and successful, highlighting the energetic participation of staff and students.

The week concluded with “Popcorn Friday,” a celebration where students received popcorn treats in recognition of their hard work and positive behavior.

The East St. Louis summer program aims to combine educational activities with enjoyable experiences, creating a positive and engaging environment for students during the break.

