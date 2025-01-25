ALTON - Dr. Kathie Wuellner has released a new resource to empower parents with essential medical information for their children. The 244-page book titled "The Kids Medical Care Handbook," is designed to help parents navigate common childhood health concerns.

The book, featuring graphics and illustrations by Cristina Serafini, is available for purchase on platforms such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble, with plans for wider distribution in retail stores.

Dr. Wuellner has had a long and storied career as a beloved pediatrician in the Alton area. Many of her families started their children with her at birth and the children often continued with her until adulthood. Dr. Wuellner graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine after receiving her undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois.

The handbook was born out of Wuellner's desire to provide a straightforward, accessible guide for parents, especially given the limited time available during doctor visits.

"There are a lot of misconceptions and misperceptions people have about the body's anatomy and how it works," Wuellner said. "The book is there to fill in the gaps or things doctors might not have time to explain."

Wuellner, who has been working on the book for the past couple of years, shared that her inspiration came from her experiences as a pediatrician and as a parent. She emphasized the need for a resource that condenses vital information into bullet points and visual aids, which can be particularly helpful during urgent situations.

"Parents sometimes have a difficult time with rashes or knowing when to call for a fever - just as a couple of examples," she said."Hopefully, this book will help them understand what to do in these situations."

The journey to create the handbook was supported by Cristina Serafini, a former Au Pair from Italy who lived with Wuellner's family and later pursued an art degree at the Kansas City Art Institute. Serafini designed the book's layout and cover, working closely with Wuellner to ensure the content was both informative and visually appealing.

Dr. Wuellner said she is so proud of the work of her illustrator/artist. An Au Pair is a young person who lives with a host family from another country and supports the family with childcare for board, lodging, and financial support. Au pairs take an active part in family life. Dr. Wuellner said she and her husband, Dr. John Wuellner, have always had a strong bond with Cristina and they consider her like a member of their family and she does the same with them, which made her working on this project even more special.

Dr. Kathie plans to hold book signings in the region in the coming weeks. She is also preparing to present the book at an upcoming pediatric management conference, where she will have an exhibitor’s table. Those book signings will be announced once the commitments are established.

Dr. Kathie is a Carrollton native. She had this about her hometown: "I received some great roots from growing up in Carrollton and all the support of my family, neighbors, and teachers."

In addition to "The Kids Medical Care Handbook," Wuellner has aspirations for future projects, including a book specifically targeting newborn care and another focused on mental health issues in children. Her ultimate goal remains clear: to empower parents and alleviate some of the fears associated with childhood health concerns.

"I don’t think people realize how expensive it is to go to the ER for little things," she said, emphasizing the need for a resource that helps parents discern when to seek medical help.

The Alton pediatrician said she has had a dream for a long time, to write a book of this nature.

The book is a culmination of Wuellner's dedication to her career and her desire to support families in understanding their children's health needs.

