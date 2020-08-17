Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) - Madison County Mental Health Alliance is hosting at SIUE a Virtual Suicide Prevention Conference on Sept. 10, 2020 directed at all audiences.

What: The Madison County Mental Health Alliance and its partners will host a fast-paced, wide-ranging, half-day seminar on suicide prevention on September 10, 2020 from 8 a.m. until 12:30 pm. This conference, Impact Suicide Conversations and Resources for Change is an educational and awareness resource for the entire community. Cost is $20. Free CEU’s available

Who: The day includes two keynote speakers (Dr. Alex Karydi, PhD, LMFT- Project 2025 Director, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Dr. John Gaal, EdD, CPS- CWP Consultant, HBR&D, Former Director of Training and Workforce Development (retired) , STLKC Carpenter’s Council) and breakout sessions on specific areas of interest hosted by a number of professionals and renowned speakers, including a resource panel of many local support agencies. Suicidality and addiction/overdose impact during the Covid-19 pandemic will be discussed.

When: September 10, 2020 from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual conference on SIUE campus. Register at https://www.enrole.com/siue/jsp/session.jsp?sessionId=CFF20-IMSU-01X&courseId=IMSU&categoryId=668074B0

