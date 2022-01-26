TROY - The Triad Board of Education announced this week after discussions and interviews, Dr. Jason Henderson will be the district's new superintendent beginning on July 1, 2022.

Dr. Henderson served as Edwardsville Community School District No. 7's superintendent for two years before returning to Triad in 2021 as the Triad District's director of business and finance.

At the December 20, 2021, Triad Board of Education meeting, current superintendent, Leigh Lewis, announced her intent to retire effective June 30, 2022. The board immediately began the process of searching for the next superintendent.

Article continues after sponsor message

The district was fortunate to have several highly qualified internal candidates express an interest in the position. The decision was made that Dr. Henderson was the top candidate and the choice for the position.

Jason was hired at Triad in 1994 as a mathematics teacher at the high school. He also coached tennis for 11 years while a teacher at Triad. Jason's first job as an administrator was in 2004 at THS as a part-time assistant principal.

In 2005, he became the principal of St. Jacob Elementary School. When the new elementary schools were opened in 2008, he became the first principal of Silver Creek Elementary before taking a position as a district curriculum leader, and in 2013 he became the district's assistant superintendent.

He then served as Edwardsville District superintendent and back to the position of director of business and finance before this recent Triad superintendent selection.

More like this: