EDWARDSVILLE - During the Edwardsville School District 7 Board Meeting Monday night, Superintendent Dr. Jason Henderson took the time to address coronavirus concerns.

“It’s been about a week and a half ago that we sent information out to our parents, just informing them that we’re aware of the situation with COVID-19 and some of the basic steps we are taking. We are really not treating it any differently than any communicable disease, it's just that we're taking a few extra precautions as far as cleaning high touch areas and encouraging hand washing. It’s a good reminder, the flu is out there as well so we’re gonna keep our fingers crossed that we’re going to have to healthiest kids and faculty around,” said Dr. Henderson.

Article continues after sponsor message

The superintendent also said that all of Madison County Superintendents will be getting together with the Health Department on Wednesday to discuss the coronavirus. They will discuss what to do if someone at school got coronavirus and other topics on precautions and how to handle situations surrounding the disease. Further information is planned to be released after that meeting.

“What makes this difficult is that there are so many different scenarios about how things could make their way into District #7. It’s one thing if you would have someone test positive as a student, or it’s a different thing if someone has a parent test positive, or it’s a totally different thing if someone has a parent that has been exposed. So we really are in one of these situations where we take the advice of the Madison County Health Department, the Illinois Department of Public Health, and the Centers for Disease Control. We are getting information from them every single day and as things would happen we would take their advice as to what we would need to do if a situation would occur,” said Dr. Henderson.

As of now, the school has no plans to cancel any events or school. The District is, of course, keeping a close eye on the coronavirus situation and will share if there are any changes.

More like this: