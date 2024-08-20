ST. LOUIS, MO. — O'Fallon Band Director Dr. Melissa Gustafson-Hinds has a significant reason to celebrate as she heads into the 2024-2025 school year. Prior to a recent concert at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, legendary singer and songwriter Barry Manilow presented her with a $10,000 donation. This honor is part of the Manilow Teacher Award, recognizing her contributions to music education.

Dr. Gustafson-Hinds' O'Fallon Marching Band also finished with a strong summer and is anticipating a big year ahead.

Half of the Manilow $10,000 grant goes directly to high school band musical instruments and the other half to Gustafson-Hinds.

O'Fallon Township High School lauded her achievement, stating, "Congratulations to Dr. G., who was selected for the Manilow Teacher Award! This is a special recognition from legendary singer and songwriter Barry Manilow."

The donation is part of the broader Manilow Music Project, which aims to support music education programs across the nation.

"The Manilow Music Project has changed lives nationwide and empowers music programs to provide quality music education," Manilow's organization said. "By donating instruments and equipment and providing scholarships nationwide, we give disadvantaged young people the opportunity to experience community, passion, and creativity through the gift of music."

Manilow initiated the project after discovering that many public schools had faced substantial budget cuts in their music programs. These cuts often forced high school music teachers to take on part-time jobs to fund basic supplies.

Since its inception, the Manilow Music Project has donated more than $10 million in instruments and scholarships to music students nationwide.

Local high schools submitted the names of their favorite music teachers, and winners were chosen through a voting process on the tour. Manilow's tour included stops in Omaha, Indianapolis, Chicago, Green Bay, St. Louis, St. Paul, Milwaukee, San Antonio, Sugarland, Oklahoma City, Austin, Corpus Christi, Ft. Worth, Tulsa, Springfield, and Kansas City.

Dr. Melissa Gustafson-Hinds' recognition not only highlights her dedication but also underscores the importance of music education in schools.

The Manilow donation will undoubtedly enhance the resources available to her students, fostering a richer environment for musical learning and creativity.

