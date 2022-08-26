BETHALTO - When Civic Memorial High School football fans walk into the stadium with new turf and refinements in the facility Friday evening, they are sure to see it as “breathtaking,” said Bethalto School District 8 Superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin.

Civic Memorial Athletic Director Todd Hanaford said there will be a ribbon cutting of the new field at 6:30 p.m. prior to the Marquette Catholic at CM football game.

“We have had a significant upgrade of the stadium and there will be a lot of enthusiasm and excitement about the field and stadium,” Dr. Griffin said. “There are still some finishing touches that need to be done on the stadium but it is close to done. The turf is a significant upgrade. It has great colors and it is very attractive. It is something the community should be really proud of. We can’t wait to show it to everybody.”

CM High School has also had gymnasium updates as well as elementary school changes over the summer and work done at the high school commons, she said.

“It has been a very busy summer,” Dr. Griffin said. “We are excited about changes and updates we have made.”

