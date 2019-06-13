ST. LOUIS - Out the Windows Books is proud to announce the release of the children’s book, “Happiness” by Dr. Andy Dykeman and Kris Wright.

Written by Dr. Dykeman with beautiful illustrations by Kris Wright, this charming picture book tells the story of a little girl’s search for her sometimes elusive cat named Happiness.

Two live events include a book release party and book signing on:

June 29th, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 at Maevas Coffee, 1320 Milton Road, Alton, IL 62002.

June 29th, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 at Bethalto Public Library, 321 S Prairie St, Bethalto, IL 62010.

Pre-sale orders are now available at

outthewindowbooks.com

Born and raised in the small quirky river town of Alton, Dr. Dykeman discovered writing while in high school. His adventures as a punk rock drummer in JUDGE NOTHING, chimney sweep and autopsy assistant have

created many stories to share. Currently, Dr. Dykeman is working as a chiropractic physician in East Alton while living in St. Louis.

Born an artist, Kris is always drawing, building and creating. From the age of 10, he knew he wanted to be a professional illustrator. Kris has worked in St. Louis as a designer and illustrator in the specific fields of advertising and design, all while staying active in fine arts.

There will multiple book signing appearances and reading events throughout the St. Louis Bi-State Region.

FOR MORE INFORMATION or to schedule a signing event contact:

Contact Shane at Out The Window Books 618-521-2690 shane@outthewindowbooks.com outthewindowbooks.com facebook.com/outthewindowbooks https://www.instagram.com/HappinessChildrensBook

