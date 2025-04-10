COLLINSVILLE – Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 announced Dr. Charity Eugea has been named principal of Maryville Elementary School beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

She is currently an assistant principal at Collinsville High School. Prior to joining Collinsville CUSD 10 in 2023, Dr. Eugea was principal of Evansville Attendance Center, a small K-8 school in the Village of Evansville, part of the Sparta School District. Earlier, she was a teacher in the Waterloo School District for sixteen years, where she taught second, third and fifth grades.

She is looking forward to returning to an elementary school environment. “My favorite part of returning to an elementary school is the opportunity we have at this level to develop our students’ love of learning - the chance to inspire their curiosity and foster their creativity," said Eugea.

“Dr. Eugea has a passion for working with primary and elementary students and is committed to continuous growth. She takes pride in building strong relationships with families and staff, and her student-centered approach shines through in everything she does,” said Collinsville CUSD 10 Superintendent Dr. Mark B. Skertich. “For all of these reasons and most importantly, because she genuinely cares about her students, she will be a wonderful addition to the Maryville family.”

Dr. Eugea grew up in Waterloo and graduated from Waterloo High School. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, as well as a doctorate in educational leadership.

Her approach to education is student-focused with a belief that educators have a big impact.

She says: “My educational philosophy is built upon two core beliefs. First, what we do in education truly matters. We have the power to change lives by teaching students to think critically, solve problems, and develop the skills necessary to lead. Nelson Mandela once said, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.’ I believe that at my very core.

"It is why I’ve dedicated my life to serving in public education — because I know education has the power to transform the world. “My second core belief flows naturally from the first: Every student, every day. I believe every student can learn and grow, which means what we do every single day matters. Our students are with us for approximately thirteen years, and that is really only 2,288 days. We are entrusted with making those days count. Every student matters. Every day matters. And together, they matter in changing our world for the better.”

Dr. Eugea and her husband, Derek, live in Waterloo with their two children, Grant (18) and Makenah (15). Grant is a freshman at Blackburn College and Makenah is a sophomore at Waterloo High School. Mr. Eugea is a network consultant and business owner in St. Louis.

The family shares their home with two fur babies, Amarok, a husky, and Winston, a french bulldog. Dr. Eugea describes herself as “an avid coffee drinker, and a big grilled cheese and cheese pizza fan.”

She enjoys spending time with her family and friends, traveling, doing puzzles, hiking, cycling, yoga and kickboxing. Although a Waterloo Bulldog throughout her life, Dr. Eugea is a convert to what it means to be a Kahok and live #thekahokway.

“Being a Kahok means being part of something greater than yourself. It means standing for tradition, pride, and perseverance. As a Kahok, I am connected to a community that values hard work, integrity, and the continual pursuit of growth, not just in academics but in character.

“To me, being a Kahok means showing up for each other. It’s about creating a place where every student feels seen, supported and empowered to succeed. It means embracing diversity, leading with empathy, and believing that every student, every day, deserves our very best."

"I am proud to be a Kahok, and excited to be a Maryville Warrior. With that pride and excitement comes a deep sense of purpose and responsibility to help shape a better world, every student, every lesson, every day,” Dr. Eugea said.

