ALTON – Interventional Pain Consultants (IPC), a leading pain management practice in the Metro East, is pleased to announce that Dr. Anthony Guarino has joined its team as staff physician. For more than 25 years, Dr. Guarino has helped thousands of patients live a higher quality of life through cutting-edge treatment and his personalized, multidisciplinary approach to pain management.

At IPC, Dr. Guarino specializes in procedures at all levels of the spine, including diagnostic and therapeutic injections and treatments, radiofrequency neuroablations, spinal cord stimulators, and intrathecal pumps. He also takes a physiological approach to care by addressing the mind-body connection that can contribute to or elevate chronic pain and empowering patients with healthy coping skills to manage their condition.

“I understand the concerns of people living with debilitating pain and strive to provide them with the highest level of empathy and compassion,” said Dr. Guarino. “At IPC, my goal is to help provide patients with long-lasting relief by not just treating the physical symptoms of chronic pain, but the emotional and mental health effects as well.”

Dr. Guarino was the director of pain management at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital in St. Louis for 21 years, and for seven of them, served as an associate professor in the anesthesiology department of Washington University School of Medicine. After retiring from BJC Healthcare, he worked with Physician Partners of America before joining IPC. Dr. Guarino completed his medical degree at the University of Maryland and his anesthesiology residency and formal training in pain management at John Hopkins Hospital.

Today, in addition to his clinical duties, Dr. Guarino provides consultation to the medical and legal communities. He is also the author of Get Your Lower Back Pain Under Control – And Get on With Life. Dr. Guarino is a member of the American Academy of Pain Medicine, the International Spinal Injection Society, and the North American Spine Society.

For more information on IPC, visit www.ipcpain.com or call 618.288.6722.

About Interventional Pain Consultants: Interventional Pain Consultants (IPC) is a leading pain management practice with three locations in Illinois – Alton, Maryville, and Swansea. The board-certified medical staff uses the latest technology and research to provide customized quality pain management and treatment options for a variety of conditions. For more information, visit www.ipcpain.com.

