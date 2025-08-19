EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis School District 189 has appointed Dr. Antaniece Carter as its new Director of Social Emotional Learning, Health & Wellness, a move aimed at enhancing student support services across the district.

Dr. Carter brings extensive expertise to the role, combining her credentials as a licensed Illinois Clinical Social Worker and Nationally Certified School Social Work Specialist with a robust academic background.

Dr. Carter holds three bachelor’s degrees, two master’s degrees, and a doctorate in education, with studies spanning nursing, social work, curriculum and instruction, and educational leadership. Her appointment is part of the district’s ongoing efforts to fulfill Goal III of its Strategic Plan, which focuses on creating a safe and healthy learning environment.

In her new role with the East St. Louis School District, Dr. Carter will collaborate closely with school nurses and social workers to advance initiatives in mental health, social-emotional learning (SEL), physical wellness, and crisis response.

The district emphasizes that her leadership will help ensure that every student receives the necessary support to thrive academically and personally.

East St. Louis School District 189 encourages the community to welcome Dr. Carter as she begins her work to strengthen the district’s commitment to student well-being.

