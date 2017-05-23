SUPERINTENDENT’S COMMENTS



May 23, 2017

EHS Journalism Team Ties for First Place in State Competition

The Board of Education recently recognized the Edwardsville High School Journalism Team for its first place finish at the IHSA State Journalism competition held at Eastern Illinois University.

Much like an athletic competition, journalism students had to produce a finished product within a 90-minute timeframe in six different categories, including press release production, photography, critiques of performances, etc. that was then judged and awarded points. Eleven students from Edwardsville High School competed in this year’s competition.



Registration Information for the 2017-18 School Year

I want to thank students, parents, and employees for a successful and productive 2016-17 school year. We are so fortunate to serve the 7,500 children who attend District 7 schools and wish each of you a relaxing summer break!

District 7 schools will follow the schedule listed below:

Elementary buildings close for summer on: May 30, 2017

Elementary buildings reopen on: July 24, 2017

Lincoln and Liberty Middle Schools: 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Edwardsville High School: 7:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (beginning on Tuesday, May 30, 2017)

Hadley House (administrative offices): 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Registration information and forms for the 2017-18 school year can be found on the District 7 website; http://www.ecusd7.org/for_ parents/registration.asp.

Retiring Administrators

Martha Richey has been in District 7 for 26 years – 12 years as a teacher, five years as an Assistant Principal at Lincoln Middle School, and nine years as Principal of Cassens Elementary School.

Mrs. Richey’s love of learning has always been evident to her students, their parents, and her colleagues as she continually expanded young minds with projects involving meaningful research – her classroom was a productive and energetic place.

As an administrator, Mrs. Richey encouraged and expected the same thing from her teachers – she worked hard to help them to develop into the best educators they could be and supported all staff members in their efforts to have school experiences be positive ones for children. We wish her the best for a relaxing retirement.

Dr. Tanya Patton has been named the next principal of Cassens Elementary beginning with the 2017-18 school year.

Joe McNamara – Associate Principal at Edwardsville High School

Joe McNamara has been in District 7 for 19 years, with 16 years as Associate Principal at Edwardsville High School.

When students mention their years at Edwardsville High School, they will usually mention Joe McNamara; students attending EHS from as far back as 1994 will confirm that Joe McNamara is a vivid part of their high school memories. He is visible in the hallways, during lunch in the commons, and at performing arts and athletic events greeting students by name and enthusiastically asking about their day. Joe is a very positive force at EHS and ensures that students find success in both academics and after school activities. We wish him well in his retirement and know that he will always be a Tiger.

Dr. Vince Schlueter has been named an Assistant Principal at Edwardsville High School beginning with the 2017-18 school year.