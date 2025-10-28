Downtown Wood River Trick or Treat – Interview with Jennifer Donohoo

WOOD RIVER - Downtown’s WestEnd and Courtyard is celebrating its six-month anniversary in Wood River.

Located at 10 W. Ferguson in Wood River, Downtown’s WestEnd and Courtyard combines vendors, a t-shirt press, and coffee. Jennifer Donohoo encourages people to come by and try their drinks or check out one of their vendors any day of the week.

“As with any new business, there’s always going to be a rollercoaster,” Donohoo laughed. “We’re very family-oriented. Our vendors have now become very much a part of our family as well.”

Donohoo emphasized that the team at Downtown’s WestEnd and Courtyard is focused on family. Mike owns the t-shirt shop, while his daughter oversees Bri’s Brews and makes all of the “famous drinks” herself. Meanwhile, Donohoo coordinates the vendors and hosts vendor fairs.

During Wood River’s Downtown Trick-or-Treat event, Mike’s mother Miss Cindy was handing out candy. Donohoo noted that Miss Cindy is “everybody’s grandma,” and the kids love spending time with her. She highlighted the family atmosphere at their Wood River location.

“We are so family-oriented,” she said. “We love to see new families. We love to see the stories, the kids.”

The vendor side of the business is growing. Donohoo shared that one of their vendors dressed up as The Grinch for their Christmas in July event. She hopes the vendors draw in more customers as the holidays approach.

“We have over 15 local vendors from our area here. Not from the St. Louis area or anything. They are strictly Madison County, our local area,” she added.

Looking ahead, the business is considering a second location. But they love Wood River and enjoy supporting the town and its surrounding communities. Donohoo encourages people to stop by to see the shop for themselves, or you can visit their official Facebook page for more information.

