WOOD RIVER – The Wood River Business Alliance is excited to announce the annual Downtown Trick or Treat, happening Wednesday, October 22 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. along Ferguson Avenue in Downtown Wood River.

This year’s event brings an exciting update — for the first time, Ferguson Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic during the event hours to ensure a safe, family-friendly experience for all attendees. Children and families are invited to stroll through downtown, visit participating businesses, and enjoy a fun-filled evening of costumes, candy, and community spirit.

In addition to downtown storefronts, businesses from throughout Wood River have been invited to join in the fun, making this year’s event the biggest and most collaborative yet. Participants will be set up along Ferguson Avenue, creating a festive and welcoming atmosphere that truly captures the spirit of the season.

“When we all work together, we make Wood River a better place for everyone,” said Kristen Burns from the Wood River Business Alliance. “This event showcases the teamwork and community pride that continue to make our downtown grow.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Families are encouraged to come in costume, bring their treat bags, and enjoy a safe and memorable Halloween experience in the heart of Wood River.

For more information about the Downtown Trick-or-Treat or to learn how your business can participate in future community events, visit www.wrbusinessalliance.org.

A special thanks to our sponsors Modified Auto Sound and Colman's Country Campers for supporting Riverbender.com’s coverage of the Downtown Wood River Trick or Treat.

More like this: