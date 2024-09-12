Our Daily Show Interview: 40th of Troy / Maryville / St. Jacob / Marine Chamber of Commerce

TROY - The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce will host a festival to commemorate the organization’s 40th anniversary.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in downtown Troy, community members can enjoy food trucks, artisan vendors, a gaming truck, a car show, Downtown Business Bingo and more.

“The incentive is come see us, come do a little business with us, come eat something good, and here we are,” explained Dawn Mushill, executive director of the Chamber. “It’s just going to be one of those great days.”

There will be a shuttle to transport people from the parking lots to downtown Troy at Market and Main Streets. Downtown Troy is currently under construction, so there will also be volunteers at the crosswalks to help people safely cross through the construction.

The event starts at 9 a.m. with DJ Big Papa G, food trucks and the Downtown Business Bingo. The artisan vendor fair will open at 10 a.m., and an electric vehicle car show begins at 12 p.m. The Me2You Gaming Truck will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Mushill promises it will be “a lot of fun” for gamers of all skill levels.

The Downtown Business Bingo invites participants to travel to businesses throughout downtown Troy. When you have filled your passport with stamps from each business, you can enter the passport for the chance to win one of three $100 gift certificates. The first 100 people to complete their passports will also receive a free cake pop.

“We’re incentivizing people to come downtown and learn about our businesses,” Mushill said. “Take a look at all our wonderful businesses downtown. They’re so excited to be greeting everybody.”

Mushill thanked the City of Troy for its efforts to make this event possible. She said they supplied some of the funding from their tourism fund, and she is excited to see downtown Troy after the construction is completed by the end of the year. She hopes this event encourages people to check out the downtown area and support the businesses that have been affected by construction.

While the event will be a fun way to bring the community together, Mushill is especially looking forward to celebrating the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce. After 40 years, the Chamber currently has over 400 members from communities around the Metro East.

“To see how the chamber has grown is incredible,” she added. “The board, the cities, the villages, all four of them have been great to work with, and we wouldn't be here without their support.”

For more information about the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce, visit their official website at TroyMaryvilleCOC.com or call 618-667-8769. To learn more about the event on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, check out the official Facebook event page.

