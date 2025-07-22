

TROY — Downtown will be the place to be on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, as the community gathers for another exciting First Friday celebration from 5 to 8 p.m.

This month’s event will feature live music from local favorites Lanny & Julie, setting the perfect soundtrack for an evening of food, fun, and community spirit.

Foodies won’t want to miss the Main Street Eats lineup, including:

• Spud Shack Food Truck

• C-Rations Grub Hub

• That's a Wrapp

• Franko's Hot Dogs & Bratz

• Polar Paradis

• Zanny Popz Frozen Treats

• Washington Kettle Corn

Thirsty? Downtown’s drink vendors will be serving up a variety of refreshments from:

• The Buzzed Bee

• Time Out Sports Bar & Grill

• Wine for the Win

• The Happy Elephant

• Kokomo Joe’s

• VFW Post 976

Attendees are also encouraged to explore Main Street’s unique local businesses, which will remain open during the event:

• The Happy Elephant

• SALT Wellness

• Rose MedSpa

• Red Door Cottage

• No Restrictions Tattoos

• Mokka Bon

“We’re excited to welcome residents and visitors alike to enjoy everything our downtown has to offer,” said Dawn Mushill, President / CEO of the TMSM Chamber of Commerce. “From live entertainment to incredible food and drink, this is a great way to support local and connect with the community.”

Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend. Bring your friends, family, and lawn chairs and enjoy a fun summer night out in the heart of our community!

For more information, visit www.troymaryvillecoc.com or call (618) 667-8769.

