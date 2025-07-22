Downtown Troy To Come Alive For First Friday On Aug. 1, 2025
TROY — Downtown will be the place to be on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, as the community gathers for another exciting First Friday celebration from 5 to 8 p.m.
This month’s event will feature live music from local favorites Lanny & Julie, setting the perfect soundtrack for an evening of food, fun, and community spirit.
Foodies won’t want to miss the Main Street Eats lineup, including:
• Spud Shack Food Truck
• C-Rations Grub Hub
• That's a Wrapp
• Franko's Hot Dogs & Bratz
• Polar Paradis
• Zanny Popz Frozen Treats
• Washington Kettle Corn
Thirsty? Downtown’s drink vendors will be serving up a variety of refreshments from:
• The Buzzed Bee
• Time Out Sports Bar & Grill
• Wine for the Win
• The Happy Elephant
• Kokomo Joe’s
• VFW Post 976
Attendees are also encouraged to explore Main Street’s unique local businesses, which will remain open during the event:
• The Happy Elephant
• SALT Wellness
• Rose MedSpa
• Red Door Cottage
• No Restrictions Tattoos
• Mokka Bon
“We’re excited to welcome residents and visitors alike to enjoy everything our downtown has to offer,” said Dawn Mushill, President / CEO of the TMSM Chamber of Commerce. “From live entertainment to incredible food and drink, this is a great way to support local and connect with the community.”
Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend. Bring your friends, family, and lawn chairs and enjoy a fun summer night out in the heart of our community!
For more information, visit www.troymaryvillecoc.com or call (618) 667-8769.
