Alton Main Street: Chili Cook-Off Set for 10-19!

ALTON - Alton Main Street will host their Downtown Chili Cook-Off this weekend.

From 12–3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, community members can stop by FLOCK Food Truck Park for the chili competition. Entry costs $10 for adults and $5 for children. Each attendee will receive a two-ounce sample from every chili competitor and can vote for their favorite chef.

“You just pay once to get in the door, and then you go around and eat to your heart’s content,” said Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany.

This year’s Downtown Chili Cook-Off will feature 17 teams, divided into categories for individuals, businesses, organizations and restaurants. A panel of judges will decide on a winner in each category, who will receive $100. The best decorated booth will also receive a $100 prize.

When attendees arrive, they receive a ticket that can be deposited at their favorite booth. Whoever collects the most tickets will win “the coveted silver ladle and bragging rights” as the People’s Choice award.

McGibany said they have room for a few more teams if anyone wants to sign up to compete.

“We could still fit in a team or two if anybody really has the burning desire to participate. We’ve got 17 teams this year and we’ve got at least two in every category, so this year is going to be a real competition,” she said. “You’ve got to have that secret sauce for sure. There’s a lot of debate over beans versus no beans, white chili versus regular chili.”

This is also the first year they will host the Downtown Chili Cook-Off at FLOCK. McGibany encourages people to grab a drink at FLOCK’s bar and enjoy music by Number4Combo throughout the event.

She added that Alton Main Street is committed to creating events and experiences in downtown Alton that draw people into the city. She hopes many people come out to the Downtown Chili Cook-Off to enjoy the afternoon.

“It’s really our task to make downtown a place where people want to be,” she explained. “We're trying to make it full of life, full of activity, full of social interactions, full of beautiful art, nicely maintained flower and garden beds. That’s really what we’re all about, making downtown a place where people think, ‘Hey, I’m going to go downtown and shop and dine.’”

For more information about the Downtown Chili Cook-Off, visit the official Facebook event page. To learn more about Alton Main Street, check out their official website at DowntownAlton.com.

