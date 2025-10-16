ALTON - A reception celebrating a new mural in downtown Alton has been postponed.

At 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, community members are invited to 224 Front Street in Alton for the mural’s unveiling. This is a change from the original date on Oct. 18, due to forecasted storms. The 4 p.m. celebration will be followed by a reception at My Just Desserts at 4:30 on Oct. 19.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Audubon for another mural that really sets the tone for how our community looks when you drive in the front door,” said Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street.

Produced through a partnership between Alton Main Street and The Audubon Center at Riverlands, the new mural spotlights the Lesser Yellowlegs, a bird species that migrates through the Mississippi Flyway every year.

Mike Kelly and Center Advisory Board members Penny Schmidt and Susan Flader collaborated with Alton Main Street to bring this mural to downtown Alton.

The mural was painted by Robert Fishbone and On the Wall Productions, who also installed the nearby Alton Flyway Mural in 2023. Both murals aim to share the importance of bird conservation and highlight the value of the river. McGibany noted that the newest mural features “these adorable yellow-legged birds” against the backdrop of a sunset.

During the celebration on Oct. 19, choreographer Erin Lane will provide site-specific dance. Attendees are encouraged to walk to My Just Desserts following the unveiling for the reception.

The event on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, is free to attend, but guests are asked to register here so Alton Main Street and The Audubon Center can prepare for the unveiling celebration and reception. For more information about the event, visit the official Facebook event page.

