WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), John Shimkus (R-Ill.), Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), Mike Bost (R-Ill.), and Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) today released this joint statement calling on the Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the alleged rape and cover-up in Champaign, IL.

"These revelations are extremely troubling and a thorough independent investigation needs to happen immediately. We are very concerned that the Champaign County State's Attorney has determined she will not investigate this alleged crime. If these disturbing allegations, that were revealed this week, are true there's a victim out there that deserves justice and a criminal that should be prosecuted. Given the unwillingness of the local state's attorney to investigate this alleged crime and ties to the governor's campaign, we believe a special prosecutor is warranted."