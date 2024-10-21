DOW - A woman from Dow has been charged with stealing telephone wire and meth possession, her latest charges in a decade-long criminal history.

Sylvia R. Wedding, 41, of Dow, was charged with theft between $500 and $10,000, a Class 3 felony, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.

On Oct. 12, 2024, Wedding allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of telephone wire, which was property of AT&T and had a value exceeding $500. She was also charged with possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine.

Jersey County court records show Wedding has a history of drug-related charges dating back to 2014. She was also charged with theft between $500 and $10,000 in a case from July of this year.

Wedding was initially granted pretrial release, but her release was later revoked. The court found no conditions of release could ensure she would either appear in court or avoid subsequent charges.

Jersey County Sheriff’s Office records indicate Wedding currently remains in custody. Her sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 28, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

