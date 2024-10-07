AURORA - Dow Native Jessica Droste Yagan Honored as 2024 IMSA Alumni Trailblazer The Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA) has named Dow, IL native Jessica Droste Yagan as the 2024 Alumni Trailblazer Award winner.

Yagan, a 1995 graduate of IMSA, is being recognized for her transformative work as CEO of Impact Engine, a Chicago-based investment firm that funds companies focused on creating positive social and environmental impacts.

Yagan's journey began at IMSA, where she was exposed to a world beyond her small-town roots. Surrounded by diverse perspectives and guided by encouraging mentors, she developed a passion for problem-solving and social good. IMSA’s culture of intellectual curiosity and exploration inspired Yagan to think big, ultimately shaping her path toward corporate responsibility and social entrepreneurship.

As the CEO of Impact Engine, Yagan leads efforts to align financial success with social impact, focusing investments on businesses that prioritize both economic returns and societal benefits. Under her leadership, the firm has played a pivotal role in advancing the movement towards socially responsible investing, influencing companies and investors alike.

Beyond her work with Impact Engine, Yagan serves on the boards of several prominent organizations, including The ImPact, the Metropolitan Planning Council, and the Rustandy Center for Social Sector Innovation at Chicago Booth. She was named to Crain’s Chicago Business "40 Under 40" list in 2013 and lives in Chicago with her husband and three children. IMSA will honor Droste Yagan’s accomplishments at an all-school assembly on October 11, 2024, celebrating her as a trailblazer whose work continues to inspire future generations of leaders

