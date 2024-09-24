DOW - Multiple charges have been filed against a man from Dow accused of grabbing, pushing, and shooting at the same victim.

James M. Witt, 58, of Dow, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.

On Sept. 16, 2024, Witt allegedly shot at an individual as they were entering another individual’s truck, with one shot missing the driver by approximately three feet.

Witt was additionally charged with grabbing the first individual by the shirt and pushing them against a porch railing, resulting in the count of domestic battery.

Jersey County court records indicate Witt was granted pretrial release from custody on standard conditions. His preliminary hearing has been set for Oct. 7, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

