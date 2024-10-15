DOW - A man from Dow with a criminal past faces new charges after weapons and methamphetamine were found in his backpack following a series of other citations.

Andrew W. Hoofard, 38, of Dow, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (a Super Class 3 felony) and unlawful possession of methamphetamine (a Class 3 felony).

On Oct. 4, 2024, Hoofard allegedly had five knives with “blades longer than three inches” in his backpack after previously being charged with a felony. He was also found in possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hoofard was also cited in this case with unlawful use of an ATV on a public roadway, leaving the scene of an accident, and having no valid drivers’ license.

Jersey County court records show Hoofard had previously been charged in July of 2024 with theft over $500, a Class 3 felony. He also pleaded guilty in a 2018 meth delivery case in which he was charged with a Class 2 felony.

In this latest case, Hoofard was granted pretrial release, with his next court appearance set for Nov. 26, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: