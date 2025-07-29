DOW – A man from Dow faces multiple criminal charges after driving his vehicle towards a domestic battery victim and more in Jersey County.

Christopher A. Norris, 49, of Dow, was charged on July 25, 2025 with a Class 4 felony charge for aggravated assault by operating a motor vehicle in a manner which placed the victim in reasonable apprehension of being struck by the vehicle.

Norris allegedly drove a 2004 Ford Mustang with an Illinois registration number towards the victim on July 15, 2025. He was also charged with a Class 4 felony count of domestic battery after attempting to shove the same victim, a family member, into a vehicle, causing injury and bodily harm to the victim.

Class A and Class B misdemeanor charges were also filed against Norris for driving on Little Piasa Road at Airport Road in Jersey County on a suspended license and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

Norris was granted pretrial release from custody and was issued a notice to appear at the Jersey County Courthouse on Aug. 12, 2025. Under the conditions of his release, he was ordered to have no contact or communication with the victim from this case and refrain from entering or remaining at their residence for at least 72 hours following his release on July 15, 2025.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

