Douglass named OVC Pitcher of the Week

EDWARDSVILLE – After earning All-Tournament team honors at the Spartan Invitational, SIUE softball's Baylee Douglass (Centralia, Missouri) captured another award Monday with the selection as the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Douglass gave up just two earned runs over 17 innings of work for a 0.86 earned run average. She posted a 1-1 record and pitched a pair of complete games last week. She struck out 13 batters, including seven in four innings of relief against Presbyterian.

Against Elon, Douglass gave up just two hits over seven innings. For the week, Douglass held opposing batters to a .172 batting average.

For the season, Douglass holds a 3-2 record with a 1.60 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 48 innings pitched.

SIUE softball continues this road trip Tuesday with a 5 p.m. CT matchup at South Carolina. Fans can watch the game live on the SEC Network +, which is available by going to ESPN3.com.