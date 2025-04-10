COLLINSVILLE – Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 announced Doug Kirk has been named an assistant principal for Collinsville High School beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

Kirk is currently the principal of Maryville Elementary School. He will transition into the role of assistant principal at CHS next year to gain administrative experience at the secondary level.

“Looking ahead, my goals are to expand my leadership capabilities on a larger scale and ensure that students are prepared to handle the complexities of the world when they enter college or the workforce once they leave Collinsville High School,” said Kirk.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Kirk as a new Assistant Principal at CHS. With his extensive experience in education and passion for fostering student success, Mr. Kirk will be a valuable addition to our leadership team,” said CHS current assistant principal and principal beginning in the 25-26 school year, Bobby Wright.

“We look forward to his contributions in creating a positive and supportive environment for both students and staff.”

Kirk has worked in Collinsville CUSD 10 since 2007. Prior to serving as Maryville principal, he was a Collinsville Middle School PE teacher and coach, and Dorris Intermediate School assistant principal.

“Mr. Kirk’s collaborative approach will help him build strong, positive relationships with both staff and students at CHS. His commitment to teamwork will make him a valuable asset to the high (more) Doug Kirk Named CHS Assistant Principal for 25-26 SY/April 9, 2025/Page 2 school administrative team,” said CUSD 10 Superintendent Dr. Mark B. Skertich. “Above all, Mr. Kirk takes pride in forming meaningful connections with students, allowing him to support, guide and mentor them throughout high school and beyond.”

“I have a passion for pouring into others and inspiring them to improve and reach their full potential, both individually and as part of a team,” said Kirk. “It is my philosophy to promote high standards, while also providing support through feedback and nurturing the strengths of others. I place an importance on motivating and challenging individuals and teams to strive for continuous improvement.”

Doug Kirk resides in Caseyville, with his wife, Jenny, and four children: Ella (13), Easton (11), and twins, Nate & Nolan (9). Outside of school, Mr. Kirk enjoys coaching, sports, music, fishing, and spending time with his family.

He is enthusiastic about transitioning to his new position this summer in preparation for the 2025-26 school year. “I am looking forward to meeting and building supportive relationships with the students, families and staff at Collinsville High School,” Mr. Kirk said.

