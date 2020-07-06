ST. LOUIS COUNTY - At 9:04 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 1500 block of James Patrick Lane.

Arriving officers located two female victims, both approximately 27 years of age, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital, where they remain for life-saving treatment.

The investigation thus far has revealed that a group of three females was present in the parking lot of the apartment complex when a suspect arrived on the scene. The suspect, who is described at this time as an adult female, displayed a firearm at the group and began to discharge the weapon, striking two of them. The suspect then fled the scene.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

