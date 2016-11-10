250 pounds of rib eye steaks provided to residents in the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy

Article continues after sponsor message

QUINCY - Veterans residing at the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Veterans Home in Quincy received a very nice donation today from Dot Foods of Mt. Sterling. Dot Foods donated 250 pounds of rib eye steaks to the Illinois Veterans Home. The steaks will be prepared by the dietary staff at the Veterans Home and served to the facility’s 386 veterans and their spouses as part of a special lunch on Veterans Day. "We are thrilled that Dot Foods wanted to remember and thank our Illinois Heroes with this wonderful meal," said Erica Jeffries, Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs. "Our sincerest thanks is extended to Dot Foods for providing this wonderful meal to honor our Illinois heroes."

The steaks were delivered in Dot Transportation Inc.’s (DTI) new military-themed trailer. DTI unveiled the trailer designed to honor members, past and present, of the U.S. Armed Forces this summer. "Our military veteran employees are a vital part of our team, and we’re proud to honor them in such a visible way," said Tracy. "My father, the founder of our company, served in the Marines, and Dot has a long history of hiring military personnel at every level of our organization. This new addition to our fleet is another way to recognize their service and commitment."

Dot has increased the number of veterans hired in the last ten years, and currently 15 percent of its workforce is comprised of military veterans working in all facets of the business, including drivers, warehouse personnel, logistics and sales.

More like this: