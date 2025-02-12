ALTON — A special Black History exhibit will be showcased at Alton City Hall Lobby starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. The exhibit, a collaboration between Alton's First Lady Sheila Goins and historian Charlotte Johnson, aims to spotlight the contributions of Dorothy H. Scott, a notable figure from Alton.

Scott served as a high-ranking Third Officer, equivalent to a second lieutenant, in the SixTripleEight Unit during World War II. This unit, composed of 855 women, played a crucial role in addressing a three-year backlog of mail, sorting over 17 million pieces ahead of schedule while facing discrimination and challenging conditions.

The significance of Scott's story has gained renewed attention following a film project released in December that highlights the SixTripleEight's contributions.

Goins emphasized the importance of recognizing these achievements within the broader context of Black history.

"The exhibit is scheduled to be open before Valentine's Day, so the community is encouraged to stop by and enjoy," Goins said. "We believe this story would resonate with the community and inspire pride in our local history."

Johnson expressed her enthusiasm for the exhibit and acknowledged Goins' efforts in bringing the project to fruition.

An interview with Johnson will be published on Riverbender.com on Wednesday, just ahead of the exhibit's opening.

