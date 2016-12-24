GRANITE CITY – Every good team, regardless of sport, gets key contributions from the players who contribute coming off the bench.

Edwardsville seniors Nathan Kolesa and Zach Doornink are two such players; during the week in practice, they assume the roles of players on Edwardsville's upcoming opponents to help the starting lineup prepare for the upcoming game. They also take on key roles in games by coming off the bench to give the players they are replacing a chance to get some rest.

Kolesa and Doornink came off the bench in the Tigers' 76-43 win over Granite City Thursday night to make big contributions in the second half; Doornink had 12 points, Kolesa seven.

“It's definitely nice” that the duo played in the second half of the Tiger win, Kolessa said. “We're out there every day, obviously, with the five guys who are out there, working hard every day in practice; it pays off when we're able to do what they're doing. We're prepared and it's nice.

“It's awesome being able to play in front of everybody after everything we do all week.”

“It was fun to go out there and play; we go out there and work hard in practice every day,” Doornink said. “It's just nice to help the team.

“It's a reward being on the scout team, working hard and running scout plays so the guys get a good look at what we're doing.”

Getting the chance to show what they're able to do in games is a great experience, Kolesa said. “It's awesome watching what we're able to do against other teams,” Kolesa said. “All the time coach (Mike) Waldo puts in and were able to execute that in practice and then come out tonight and execute that in a game, it's awesome.”

Next up for the Tigers is the Prairie Farms-Colllinsville Holiday Classic beginning Wednesday. “Those tournaments are always fun,” Kolesa said. “We'll be doing the same thing with practice, just getting ready for the next team. We'll be ready for the tournament.”

