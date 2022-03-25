BETHALTO - Donut Express, a donut and coffee shop in Bethalto, has greatly expanded its menu since moving into its newest location at 204 W Bethalto Drive.

Owner Rocky Patel said after 12 years at 113 W Bethalto Drive - and after COVID-19 brought new challenges for local businesses - Donut Express was looking for something different.

“The reason for moving was just a better location. We were kind of tucked away, a lot of people didn’t realize we were even there,” Patel said. “Just looking for a change - after COVID, it really affected our business a lot and we moved to a better location.”

Not only does the new location make the business easier to spot, but Patel said it’s also allowed Donut Express to offer a lot more than just donuts.

“At the old location, all we had was basically donuts and coffee and some soda,” Patel said. “When we relocated, we were able to actually expand our menu to include a lot of hot foods, such as biscuits and gravy, of course, which is very well-liked by our customers.

“We also serve sloppy Joes, we serve ham and cheese sandwiches, we have several other soups that are made in-house from scratch,” Patel continued. “We have quite a bit of stuff including hamburgers and chili - even pulled pork barbeque, we also have that too.”

So far, Patel said the reaction from the community has been “overwhelmingly positive.”

“We’ve had a very, very good turnout. People seem to have discovered that there’s a donut shop in Bethalto all of a sudden,” Patel said. “So it’s just been great, I can’t be happier with the move. That was our goal by moving, just so we could improve business and get our name out there.”

Donut Express is an affiliated business with Wood River Donut N More, also owned by Patel. To find out more about Donut Express, visit their Facebook page or call (618) 377-5700.

