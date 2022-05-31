Don't Miss These June - August 2022 Events At The Six Mile Regional Library District
All Ages:
Read Beyond the Beaten Path
2022 All Ages Summer Reading Challenge
Registration Starts May 31
Register at Either Library Location or Online at https://smrld.beanstack.com
Pre-register online or with the Beanstack Tracker app starting May 23.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
Wilson Park Ice Rink
Thursday, June 2 – 6 PM to 9 PM Preview Sale. Admission $6.00.
Friday, June 3 – 4 PM to 8 PM Free Admission.
Saturday, June 4 – 9 AM til Noon Free Admission. A bag of books can be purchased for $6.00.
Hardback Books, Paperbacks, & DVDs – $1
Children’s Books – 50 cents
Special items are priced separately.
Summer Reading Performers
10 AM Johnson Rd & 2 PM Delmar Ave
JUNE
Friday, June 10 - Butterfly House
Friday, June 17 - Mad Science: Walking on the Moon
Friday, June 24 - Sword Fights & Sea Shanties
JULY
Friday, July 1 - Treehouse Wildlife
Friday, July 8 - Campfire Stories with Sherry Norfolk
Friday, July 15 - Wild Hearts
Friday programs are free for all ages and do not require registration
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238
Read Beyond the Beaten Path Summer Reading Finale
Saturday, July 23
11 AM
at Worthen Park, 2599 Parkview Drive
Get Your T-shirt Prize at the Shirts Galore Mobile Printer & Enjoy the Bubble Bus!
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238
Youth Services Department Presents:
Story Time
Enjoy stories, music and crafts!
Mondays at 10 AM
SMRLD 2001 Delmar Ave
&Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238
Legos
Come Build with Us!
Every Tuesday
5 - 7 PM
In the Children's Department, 2001 Delmar Ave
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238
Music & Movement
Fun Music Program with Interactive Songs & Movements, For Babies & Toddler
Friday, June 10 & 24
Friday, July 8 & 22
Friday, August 12 & 26
10 AM at SMRLD 2001 Delmar Ave
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 ext 720
Planetarium
with SIUE Outreach & STEM Center
For Children Grades 2-6
Wednesday, June 22
Session 1: 11 AM - 12 PM
Session 2: 12 PM - 1 PM
Outdoors at SMRLD, 2145 Johnson Road
Space is Limited. Register for a session by calling Youth Services at 618-452-6238
Owl Pellet Dissection
with SIUE Outreach & STEM Center
For Children Grades 2-6
Wednesday, June 22
Session 1: 11 AM - 12 PM
Session 2: 12 PM - 1 PM
SMRLD, 2001 Delmar Ave
Space is Limited. Register for a session by calling Youth Services at 618-452-6238
S.T.E.A.M. Take Home Kits
Science Technology Engineering Arts Math
June: Animal Mash-Up Dice
July: Solar Oven
August: Grow Your Own Salad
For Grades 2-6
Pick up a kit with supplies and instructions at either library location while supplies last.
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 ext 720
1000 Books Before Kindergarten
Register at Either Library Location or
Online at https://smrld.beanstack.com
Keep Book Log
Every 100 Books - Visit either library location and receive a sticker.
500 Books - Your child will receive a free book.
1000 Books - Your child will receive a free book and a backpack.
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 ext 720
Teen Services Department Presents:
TAG = Teen Advisory Group
TAG is for volunteers ages 13-17 who use their voice to improve the library's teen services, materials, and so much more!
Meetings are 12-1 PM @ 2001 Delmar Ave
Saturday
June 11, July 9, Aug. 13
Tell us what you think!
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 ext 720
Teen Take Home Crafts
New crafts are available at both locations on
Thursday
June 9: Pinwheels
June 23: Lucky Stars
July 7: Paracord Bracelets
Recommended for ages 12 and up
Craft kits are limited and are available on a first come-first serve basis
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 ext 720
Macrame
Friendship Bracelets, Keychains, or Bookmarks
Thursday, June 16
5:30 - 7:30 PM | 2001 Delmar Ave
For ages 12 and up
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 ext 720
Vintage Video Game Night
For ages 12 and up
Thursday, June 30 – 5:30 - 7:30 PM
2001 Delmar Ave
We will have Nintendo and Super Nintendo mini consoles with 50 games to choose from
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 ext 720
Letters from Camp
Design your own journal!
Thursday, July 14
5:30 - 7:30 PM | 2001 Delmar Ave
For ages 12 and up
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 ext 720
Nintendo Switch
Every Saturday, 1-4 PM
Teen Room, 2001 Delmar Ave
Grades 7-12
Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 ext 720
Adult Services Department Presents:
Job Searching: Where Do I Even Start?
presented by expert, Frank Alaniz
Wednesday, June 1 or August 24
1:30 - 2:30 PM
2001 Delmar Ave, In person and via Zoom.
Registration is required. Please call 618-452-6238 to register.
These materials were developed pursuant to a Library Services and Technology Act grant administered by
the Illinois State Library using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.
How to Write an Effective Resume
presented by expert, Frank Alaniz
Wednesday, June 15 or August 31
1:30 - 3:30 PM
2001 Delmar Ave, In person and via Zoom.
Registration is required. Please call 618-452-6238 to register.
Just Unwind Yarn Club
Join us on the third Saturday of each month to knit, socialize, and share your techniques with fellow yarn crafters!
You bring the yarn and ideas, we provide the space!
Saturday, June 18
Saturday, July 16
Saturday, August 20
2-4 PM
Training & Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave
Questions? Call 618-452-6238 ext. 755
Nomadic Readers Book Club
traveling the world one book at a time
11:30 AM Tuesday at 2001 Delmar Ave
June 14 - Ariadne by Jennifer Saint
July 12 - The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova
August 9 - The Mountains Sing by Nguy?n Phan Qu? Mai
Questions? Call 618-452-6238 ext. 755
An Evening with Kwame Onwuachi
Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 7-8 PM
Zoom Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5CpR67i4Q1u05HW3E3C5xg
Top Chef contestant and award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi will discuss his cookbook My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef. His cookbook celebrates the cuisine of the African diaspora, “the world’s wisest food.”Onwuachi will share stories behind his family’s recipes, and the importance of the connections between cuisine, place, and culture.
A James Beard award-winning chef, Onwuachi was also named Food & Wine’s best new chef in 2019 and Esquire’s chef of the year in 2019. He has opened several restaurants and was the executive chef at acclaimed Kith/Kin in Washington, D.C.
For more information on this speaker please visit prhspeakers.com.
This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering high-quality events. Illinois Libraries Present is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).
Let's play! - Board Game Night
Wednesday, June 22
6:30 PM | 2001 Delmar Ave
Enjoy an evening of board games & fun! Ages 18+
Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 618-452-6238 ext. 755
An Evening with Michelle Zauner - Rescheduled
Michelle Zauner will be appearing on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, May 21 and, as a result, is unable to honor our May 18 event date. After working with the booking agents, we have secured her for Thursday, June 30 at 7 p.m. CST, still accompanied by Jessica Hopper.
NEW DATE Thursday, June 30, 2022, 7-8 PM
Zoom Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_46vjmKeWTqO0mDeN0Gqp2g
Michelle Zauner, the indie rock star of Japanese Breakfast fame, discusses her music career and her bestselling book Crying in H Mart.
Her memoir about growing up Korean American, losing her mother, and forging her own identity was a New York Times notable book of the year.
In conversation with Jessica Hopper, Chicago-based music critic, producer, and author.
Get Crafty
Saturday | 2 PM | 2001 Delmar Ave
June 25 - Watercolor Marker Mugs
July 23 - Paper Flower Arrangements
August 27 - Alcohol Ink Coasters
Ages 18+
Registration Required (opens June 1)
Email research@smrld.org or call 618-452-6238 ext. 755 to register
Book Club!
Join the Six Mile Regional Library Book Club
The Passenger by Lisa Lutz: Monday, June 27, 11:00 AM 2145 Johnson Rd & Tuesday, June 28, 6:30 PM 2001 Delmar Ave
The Secrets We Kept by Lara Prescott: Monday, July 25, 11:00 AM 2145 Johnson Rd & Tuesday, July 26, 6:30 PM 2001 Delmar Ave
Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights by Salman Rushdie: Monday, August 29, 11:00 AM 2145 Johnson Rd & Tuesday, August 30, 6:30 PM 2001 Delmar Ave
Copies of the book are available at both libraries.
Questions?! call 618-452-6238 ext. 785
Outside the Lines
Adult Coloring Club
Wednesday
June 29, July 27, & August 31
6:30 PM at 2001 Delmar Ave
Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 618-452-6238 ext. 755
Bad Art Night
Wednesday, Aug. 24 @ 6:30 PM
2001 Delmar Ave | Ages 18+
Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 618-452-6238 ext. 755
Read Across Historic Route 66 in 2022
The 3rd annual SMRLD reading challenge:
Choose 12 books to read from our Route 66 booklist available at the Research Desk of both locations.
Pick up the booklist at the library or sign up through Beanstack (smrld.beanstack.com)
after January 3 and complete the challenge by the end of 2022 for a small prize!
Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 618-452-6238 ext. 755
