All Ages: Read Beyond the Beaten Path 2022 All Ages Summer Reading Challenge Registration Starts May 31 Register at Either Library Location or Online at https://smrld.beanstack.com Pre-register online or with the Beanstack Tracker app starting May 23. Friends of the Library Book Sale Wilson Park Ice Rink Thursday, June 2 – 6 PM to 9 PM Preview Sale. Admission $6.00. Friday, June 3 – 4 PM to 8 PM Free Admission.

Saturday, June 4 – 9 AM til Noon Free Admission. A bag of books can be purchased for $6.00. Hardback Books, Paperbacks, & DVDs – $1 Children’s Books – 50 cents

Special items are priced separately. Summer Reading Performers 10 AM Johnson Rd & 2 PM Delmar Ave

JUNE

Friday, June 10 - Butterfly House

Friday, June 17 - Mad Science: Walking on the Moon

Friday, June 24 - Sword Fights & Sea Shanties

JULY

Friday, July 1 - Treehouse Wildlife

Friday, July 8 - Campfire Stories with Sherry Norfolk

Friday, July 15 - Wild Hearts Friday programs are free for all ages and do not require registration Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 Read Beyond the Beaten Path Summer Reading Finale Saturday, July 23

11 AM

at Worthen Park, 2599 Parkview Drive

Get Your T-shirt Prize at the Shirts Galore Mobile Printer & Enjoy the Bubble Bus! Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 Youth Services Department Presents: Story Time Enjoy stories, music and crafts!

Mondays at 10 AM

SMRLD 2001 Delmar Ave

&Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238

Legos Come Build with Us! Every Tuesday

5 - 7 PM

In the Children's Department, 2001 Delmar Ave Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 Music & Movement Fun Music Program with Interactive Songs & Movements, For Babies & Toddler Friday, June 10 & 24

Friday, July 8 & 22

Friday, August 12 & 26 10 AM at SMRLD 2001 Delmar Ave Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 ext 720

Planetarium

with SIUE Outreach & STEM Center

For Children Grades 2-6

Wednesday, June 22 Session 1: 11 AM - 12 PM

Session 2: 12 PM - 1 PM Outdoors at SMRLD, 2145 Johnson Road Space is Limited. Register for a session by calling Youth Services at 618-452-6238 Owl Pellet Dissection

with SIUE Outreach & STEM Center For Children Grades 2-6

Wednesday, June 22 Session 1: 11 AM - 12 PM

Session 2: 12 PM - 1 PM SMRLD, 2001 Delmar Ave Space is Limited. Register for a session by calling Youth Services at 618-452-6238 S.T.E.A.M. Take Home Kits

Science Technology Engineering Arts Math

June: Animal Mash-Up Dice

July: Solar Oven

August: Grow Your Own Salad

For Grades 2-6

Pick up a kit with supplies and instructions at either library location while supplies last. Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 ext 720 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Register at Either Library Location or Online at https://smrld.beanstack.com Keep Book Log Every 100 Books - Visit either library location and receive a sticker. 500 Books - Your child will receive a free book. 1000 Books - Your child will receive a free book and a backpack. Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 ext 720 Teen Services Department Presents: TAG = Teen Advisory Group TAG is for volunteers ages 13-17 who use their voice to improve the library's teen services, materials, and so much more!

Meetings are 12-1 PM @ 2001 Delmar Ave Saturday June 11, July 9, Aug. 13 Tell us what you think! Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 ext 720

Teen Take Home Crafts New crafts are available at both locations on Thursday

June 9: Pinwheels

June 23: Lucky Stars

July 7: Paracord Bracelets Recommended for ages 12 and up Craft kits are limited and are available on a first come-first serve basis Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 ext 720 Macrame Friendship Bracelets, Keychains, or Bookmarks Thursday, June 16

5:30 - 7:30 PM | 2001 Delmar Ave For ages 12 and up Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 ext 720 Article continues after sponsor message Vintage Video Game Night

For ages 12 and up

Thursday, June 30 – 5:30 - 7:30 PM 2001 Delmar Ave

We will have Nintendo and Super Nintendo mini consoles with 50 games to choose from Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 ext 720 Letters from Camp Design your own journal! Thursday, July 14

5:30 - 7:30 PM | 2001 Delmar Ave For ages 12 and up Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 ext 720 Nintendo Switch Every Saturday, 1-4 PM

Teen Room, 2001 Delmar Ave

Grades 7-12 Questions? Email ys@smrld.org or call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238 ext 720

Adult Services Department Presents: Job Searching: Where Do I Even Start? presented by expert, Frank Alaniz

Wednesday, June 1 or August 24 1:30 - 2:30 PM 2001 Delmar Ave, In person and via Zoom. Registration is required. Please call 618-452-6238 to register. These materials were developed pursuant to a Library Services and Technology Act grant administered by the Illinois State Library using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services. How to Write an Effective Resume presented by expert, Frank Alaniz Wednesday, June 15 or August 31 1:30 - 3:30 PM 2001 Delmar Ave, In person and via Zoom. Registration is required. Please call 618-452-6238 to register. These materials were developed pursuant to a Library Services and Technology Act grant administered by the Illinois State Library using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services. Just Unwind Yarn Club Join us on the third Saturday of each month to knit, socialize, and share your techniques with fellow yarn crafters!

You bring the yarn and ideas, we provide the space!

Saturday, June 18

Saturday, July 16

Saturday, August 20

2-4 PM

Training & Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave

Questions? Call 618-452-6238 ext. 755

Nomadic Readers Book Club traveling the world one book at a time 11:30 AM Tuesday at 2001 Delmar Ave June 14 - Ariadne by Jennifer Saint

July 12 - The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova

August 9 - The Mountains Sing by Nguy?n Phan Qu? Mai Questions? Call 618-452-6238 ext. 755 An Evening with Kwame Onwuachi

Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 7-8 PM

Zoom Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5CpR67i4Q1u05HW3E3C5xg

Top Chef contestant and award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi will discuss his cookbook My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef. His cookbook celebrates the cuisine of the African diaspora, “the world’s wisest food.”Onwuachi will share stories behind his family’s recipes, and the importance of the connections between cuisine, place, and culture.

A James Beard award-winning chef, Onwuachi was also named Food & Wine’s best new chef in 2019 and Esquire’s chef of the year in 2019. He has opened several restaurants and was the executive chef at acclaimed Kith/Kin in Washington, D.C.

For more information on this speaker please visit prhspeakers.com.

This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering high-quality events. Illinois Libraries Present is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA). Let's play! - Board Game Night Wednesday, June 22

6:30 PM | 2001 Delmar Ave Enjoy an evening of board games & fun! Ages 18+ Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 618-452-6238 ext. 755 An Evening with Michelle Zauner - Rescheduled Michelle Zauner will be appearing on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, May 21 and, as a result, is unable to honor our May 18 event date. After working with the booking agents, we have secured her for Thursday, June 30 at 7 p.m. CST, still accompanied by Jessica Hopper.

NEW DATE Thursday, June 30, 2022, 7-8 PM

Zoom Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_46vjmKeWTqO0mDeN0Gqp2g

Michelle Zauner, the indie rock star of Japanese Breakfast fame, discusses her music career and her bestselling book Crying in H Mart. Her memoir about growing up Korean American, losing her mother, and forging her own identity was a New York Times notable book of the year.

In conversation with Jessica Hopper, Chicago-based music critic, producer, and author.

This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering high-quality events. Funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a Department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA). Get Crafty Saturday | 2 PM | 2001 Delmar Ave June 25 - Watercolor Marker Mugs

July 23 - Paper Flower Arrangements

August 27 - Alcohol Ink Coasters

Ages 18+ Registration Required (opens June 1)

Email research@smrld.org or call 618-452-6238 ext. 755 to register Book Club! Join the Six Mile Regional Library Book Club The Passenger by Lisa Lutz: Monday, June 27, 11:00 AM 2145 Johnson Rd & Tuesday, June 28, 6:30 PM 2001 Delmar Ave The Secrets We Kept by Lara Prescott: Monday, July 25, 11:00 AM 2145 Johnson Rd & Tuesday, July 26, 6:30 PM 2001 Delmar Ave Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights by Salman Rushdie: Monday, August 29, 11:00 AM 2145 Johnson Rd & Tuesday, August 30, 6:30 PM 2001 Delmar Ave Copies of the book are available at both libraries. Questions?! call 618-452-6238 ext. 785 Outside the Lines Adult Coloring Club

Wednesday June 29, July 27, & August 31 6:30 PM at 2001 Delmar Ave Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 618-452-6238 ext. 755 Bad Art Night Wednesday, Aug. 24 @ 6:30 PM

2001 Delmar Ave | Ages 18+ Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 618-452-6238 ext. 755 Read Across Historic Route 66 in 2022 The 3rd annual SMRLD reading challenge: Choose 12 books to read from our Route 66 booklist available at the Research Desk of both locations. Pick up the booklist at the library or sign up through Beanstack (smrld.beanstack.com) after January 3 and complete the challenge by the end of 2022 for a small prize! Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 618-452-6238 ext. 755 More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending