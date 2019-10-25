ALTON – With the exception of the Alton Halloween Parade, this event has quickly become one of the biggest and best Halloween events in our area! The 2nd Annual Community Trunk or Treat kicks off THIS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27th at 6 p.m.! This is a FREE, family friendly event where the entire community can feel welcome and have lots of fun! The event is held at Trust Family Auto Sales located at 3044 Godfrey Road.

Nearly 30 businesses and non-profit organizations have registered for the Community Trunk or Treat, which benefits the Riverbender.com Community Center. The event is hosted by Trust Family Auto Sales in cooperation with the Village of Godfrey.

“We have a great group of sponsors who will be displaying their best-decorated trunks or pop-up tents,” Riverbender.com Community Center Executive Director Jeff Allsman said. “And, of course, there will be plenty of candy.”

Allsman said the support from sponsors for the event has been fabulous once again as business and community leaders have come forward to support the Center and to make the event so enjoyable for the children and families who attend.

Current sponsors include: Alton Fighting Irish Soccer, Alton Memorial Hospital, Alton Physical Therapy, Alton Police Department, Atlantis Pools, Chiro One Wellness Center, Enjoy Church, Godfrey Dairy Queen, Hayner Public Library, Illinois American Water Company, Jason Harrison/Riverbend Alliance, Junior League of Greater Alton, King Air Conditioning/Busch Refrigeration, Liberty Bank, Life House Community Church, Mustache March 4PD, Pediatric Healthcare Unlimited, Performance Eyecare, Principia College, River Bend Head Start, State Representative Monica Bristow, Trust Family Auto Sales & Services, Candy’s Stop Heroin Foundation, WBGZ Radio, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Infinite Aces of Brighton, Market Basket, and Shivers Frozen Custard

The movie Goosebumps2, sponsored by State Representative Monica Bristow, will be shown on a large inflatable outdoor screen provided by the Village of Godfrey. There will also be a bounce house obstacle course and T Mo’s Tacos will provide eats.

“There will be a lot of activity to entertain our guests,” Allsman said. “Children who attend in costume and visit the photo booth will appear in the popular Facebook Costume Contest with prizes awarded to the top vote-getters in different age groups. And there are prizes for the sponsors with the best-decorated trunk or pop-up tent, too.”

Allsman said parking is available on the lots of Roper’s Regal Beagle, Dutch Hollow and El Mezcal Restaurant. Last year, more than 1,400 people attended the event. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department will be on hand to help with traffic and maintain safety for all guests, he said.

