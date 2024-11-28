SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and law enforcement agencies throughout the state are ramping up patrols and reminding the public to buckle up and drive sober this Thanksgiving. Hundreds of enforcement zones and other enforcement patrols will be looking for seat belt law violators and impaired drivers through Dec. 2.

“Buckling your seat belt is the law in Illinois – and your best defense if you’re in a crash,” said Stephane B. Seck-Birhame, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “If you think you might drink or use drugs, plan to designate a sober driver so your and everyone else’s Thanksgiving holiday is safe and filled with memories you’ll cherish for a lifetime.”

During the Thanksgiving holiday period from Nov. 22-26 in Illinois last year, IDOT reported 2,842 crashes, including 16 people killed in 16 crashes, six of which involved alcohol.

“The Thanksgiving holiday is a time for getting together with friends and family,” said ISP Division of Patrol Col. Chris Owen. “But if you're planning to drink when you get together, especially the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, often called Blackout Wednesday or Drinksgiving, make sure to arrange a ride share, designate a sober driver or have someone who isn't drinking pick you up. And always make sure to wear a seat belt. People will be thankful you did.” ?

State law requires that all vehicle occupants wear seat belts, no matter where they are in the vehicle. If you’re traveling with children, remember they are required to ride in a child safety seat until at least age 8 in Illinois.

The increased traffic enforcement is made possible through federal funds administered by IDOT and supported by ISP and local law enforcement. The effort coincides with IDOT’s “It’s Not a Game” radio, digital and TV campaign, which reminds the public of the consequences of impaired driving as well as distracted driving, work zone safety, pedestrian safety, motorcycle awareness and occupant safety. Visit www.itsnotagameillinois.com for more information.

