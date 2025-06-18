SPRINGFIELD - As we enter the summer, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) reminds Illinois boaters to be responsible and understand the dangers associated with Boating Under the Influence (BUI). Drinking while boating significantly increases the risk of accidents, injuries, and fatalities. The ILCC urges boaters to stay responsible and recognize the serious risks of mixing alcohol with boating.

It is illegal to operate a boat with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 0.08 or higher, or while under the influence of drugs. The ILCC strongly encourages Illinoisans to avoid consuming alcohol while operating a boat to reduce the risk of bodily harm caused by BUI. Illinois’ rivers and lakes are beautiful, but any body of water can quickly become dangerous when alcohol is involved. Below are some important safety tips all boaters should know.

Boat Safety Tips:

Always wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

Never operate a boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Check weather conditions before heading out.

Keep a safe distance from other boats, swimmers, and obstacles.

Ensure your boat is equipped with required safety gear, including a fire extinguisher, signaling devices, and flotation aids.

Stay alert and watch for changing water and weather conditions.

Take a certified boating safety course through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

Article continues after sponsor message

“Just like drinking and driving, Boating Under the Influence (BUI) puts everyone on the water at risk,” said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner. “Alcohol impairs judgment, reflexes, depth perception, and coordination. No matter how confident someone feels, alcohol’s effects on the body and mind increase the danger for boat operators, passengers, and others on the water. We want everyone to stay safe, stay smart, and enjoy Illinois’ waterways responsibly.”

For more information and resources, visit the IDNR boating safety page.

About the Illinois Liquor Control Commission

The Illinois Liquor Control Commission’s mission is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Illinois through careful control and regulation of the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic liquors and through the development of strategies to reduce youth access to alcohol products and the provision of training and education on responsible beverage service

To learn more about the ILCC and its divisions, visit www.ILCC.Illinois.gov. To submit a tip or complaint to the ILCC’s Enforcement Division, click here.

More like this: