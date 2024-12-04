COLLINSVILLE 68, ROCHESTER 45: Collinsville had little trouble in taking the win over Rochester at Vergil Fletcher Gym on Tuesday night, Dec. 3, 2024.

Donovan Coates led four Kahoks in double figures with 26 points, while Evan Wilkinson had 11 points, both Solomon Talbott and Jace Wilkinson had 10 points each, Stanley Carnahan came up with six points, Chase Reynolds scored three points, Jordan Taylor had two points, and Carnauri Mayes had a single point.

Collinsville is now 4-1, while the Rockets go to 1-1.

The Kahoks play again at Belleville East on Friday, Dec. 6, then are back home on Dec. 10 against Belleville West and at home on Friday, Dec. 13, against rival East St. Louis.

Last Week's Tourney Play

Last week in the Triad Stove-Top Stuffing Classic, Collinsville beat Mascoutah 58-48 in the first tourney game and Donovan Coates led the Kahoks scorers with 15 points. Jace Wilkinson had 14 points and Evan Wilkinson contributed 11 points.

Coates exploded for 29 points in Collinsville's 63-55 win over Mt. Vernon in game two of the Stove-Top Stuffing Classic. Jace Wilkinson had 15 points in the same game.

Wilkinson and Coates were both on the All-Tournament Team at Triad.

