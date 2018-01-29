GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying an armed robbery suspect from Wednesday, Jan. 24, at a car wash in the 1500 block of Niedringhaus Ave.

At 1:12 p.m. on Jan. 24, the Granite City Police Department responded to a business located in the 1500 block of Niedringhaus Ave. for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a male subject entered into the car wash business carrying a handgun and was wearing a surgical mask. The subject then took cash from the cash register and was last seen running northeast away from the business.

Surveillance photos of the suspect during the robbery are above.

The Granite City Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the subject. An anonymous donor is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of this individual. If you have information, please contact the Granite City Police Department immediately at (618) 877-6111.

