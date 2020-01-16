EDWARDSVILLE - After announcing a name change in October of last year, Edwardsville-based firm Donco, LLC has officially renamed and rebranded their company. Complete with a new logo, website, and brand presence developed by consultant Jim Harper, Donco is entering 2020 as Utilitra.

The company has offered multiple service lines operating under several acquired DBAs: Donco, Fowler Technology Services, Utility Design Services, and Fowler Management Services. Donco and all DBAs are combined under the name Utilitra, and all service offerings will remain the same.

President and CEO Candice Fowler attributes the change to a step in a more unified direction.

“Our previous organizational structure was confusing and difficult to explain,” said Fowler, who has owned the company since 1999. “With this change, we’ve simplified our brand message to be the area’s premier utility and technology solutions, provider.” Utilitra blends‘ultra’ with ‘utility’ and ‘IT’, the company’s primary service offerings.

There are no ownership or other organizational changes being made, only the name.“We pride ourselves on being industry leaders and providing exceptional service to our customers,” said Fowler.

Utilitra is 100 percent woman-owned and serve Illinois and the greater Midwest. Over the past two years, Utilitra has received a world-class certification from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and various accolades from the St. Louis Business Journal. The publication recognized the firm as a finalist in their Best Places to Work Awards and was ranked their list of Fastest-Growing Companies and Largest Woman-Owned Businesses. For more information about Utilitra, visit their new website at www.utilitra.comor contactBrett Angelico, Director of Marketing, at 618-797-5299

