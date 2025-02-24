ST. LOUIS — Hockey fans and supporters of the American Cancer Society will have a unique opportunity to see the Stanley Cup on Feb. 27, 2025, at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. The event will allow attendees to take photographs with the iconic trophy, which is a symbol of excellence in professional ice hockey.

The Stanley Cup will be available for viewing from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with tickets providing timed entry available between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Each ticket includes full admission to the aquarium, access to photo opportunities with the Cup, and a donation to the American Cancer Society.

The aquarium, located at 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis, MO 63103, is home to a variety of aquatic life, including its notable resident, Lord Stanley the Blue Lobster. This rare crustacean arrived at the aquarium in 2019, coinciding with the St. Louis Blues' victory in the Stanley Cup.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at the St. Louis Aquarium's website.

TICKETS: https://www.stlouisaquarium.com/stanley-cup-

www.stlouisaquarium.com; @aquariumstl.

