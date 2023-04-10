ALTON - Alton VFW Post 1308 and Cottage Hills VFW Post 7678 both have a special place in their hearts for other veterans, and Chad Sibley has organized a collection for the veterans in Rolling Fork, Miss., with the VFW in Alton, Cottage Hills, and District 12.

"We are currently collecting donations for veterans of Rolling Fork, Miss., who have been recently affected by a severe tornado," Sibley said. "We are going to take the donations down there April 14-16," he said.

Tornado winds reached a maximum of 170 mph, an EF4 on March 24 in Rolling Hills, Miss. The tornado ripped across 170 miles on a path of destruction.

The deadline for Rolling Hills, Miss., donations is Thursday, April 13, 2023. The donations can be taken to the VFW Post 1308 in Alton and the Cottage Hills VFW.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sibley said he will travel to the National Guard Armory in Rolling Fork with the donations. Sibley said they will also spend a day or two there helping cleanup or handing whatever items they can to those who need them.

"Personal hygiene feminine products have been requested, along with items to assist men," Sibley said. "We would like to get gas cards, food cards, and gift cards in general and any monetary donations will also be taken to the location. Whatever people can donate really helps. We are focused more on smaller items that will fit in a van."

Sibley donates a lot of his time to the VFW Post 1308. He said he was a combat medic in the U.S. Army in Operation Desert Storm. He has been a quartermaster in recent times.

"I had people help me when I needed help, and I love giving back now," he said.

Anyone who needs additional information can contact Sibley at (618) 466-6883.

More like this: