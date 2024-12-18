ST. LOUIS - The need for blood does not take a holiday break. Audacy and the American Red Cross have partnered once again to help those in need. Be someone’s hero for the holidays – donate blood or platelets at the upcoming Audacy Holiday Heroes Blood Drive from Dec. 17 – Dec. 20, 2024 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day at multiple locations throughout the St. Louis metro area.

Tuesday, December 17

Downtown St. Louis YMCA at the MX

Wildwood Family YMCA

Edward Jones Family YMCA

Kirkwood Family YMCA

Downtown Belleville YMCA

Wednesday, December 18

Mid-County Family YMCA

Four Rivers Family YMCA

Carondelet Park Rec Complex

Monroe County YMCA HTC Center

Collinsville Maryville Troy YMCA

Emerson YMCA

O’Fallon Missouri YMCA

Thursday, December 19

East Belleville YMCA

South County Family YMCA

Bayer YMCA

South City Family YMCA

Jefferson County YMCA

Friday, December 20

RiverChase YMCA (1 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

O’Fallon Park Rec Complex

St. Charles County Family YMCA

O’Fallon, Illinois YMCA

Chesterfield Family YMCA

Donating blood is one of the simplest things a person can do to help save a patient’s life. For the hour it takes to give blood, there could be a whole community of people thankful for another birthday given to their loved one. As a thank you, those who come to give blood will receive a long sleeve Red Cross shirt, while supplies last.

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code: AUDACY, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

