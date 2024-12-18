Donate Blood With Audacy And The American Red Cross And Become A Hero For Patients In Need
ST. LOUIS - The need for blood does not take a holiday break. Audacy and the American Red Cross have partnered once again to help those in need. Be someone’s hero for the holidays – donate blood or platelets at the upcoming Audacy Holiday Heroes Blood Drive from Dec. 17 – Dec. 20, 2024 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day at multiple locations throughout the St. Louis metro area.
Tuesday, December 17
- Downtown St. Louis YMCA at the MX
- Wildwood Family YMCA
- Edward Jones Family YMCA
- Kirkwood Family YMCA
- Downtown Belleville YMCA
Wednesday, December 18
- Mid-County Family YMCA
- Four Rivers Family YMCA
- Carondelet Park Rec Complex
- Monroe County YMCA HTC Center
- Collinsville Maryville Troy YMCA
- Emerson YMCA
- O’Fallon Missouri YMCA
Thursday, December 19
- East Belleville YMCA
- South County Family YMCA
- Bayer YMCA
- South City Family YMCA
- Jefferson County YMCA
Friday, December 20
- RiverChase YMCA (1 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
- O’Fallon Park Rec Complex
- St. Charles County Family YMCA
- O’Fallon, Illinois YMCA
- Chesterfield Family YMCA
Donating blood is one of the simplest things a person can do to help save a patient’s life. For the hour it takes to give blood, there could be a whole community of people thankful for another birthday given to their loved one. As a thank you, those who come to give blood will receive a long sleeve Red Cross shirt, while supplies last.
How to donate blood
To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code: AUDACY, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.
