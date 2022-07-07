Donate Blood With American Red Cross And Enter In Chance To Win Gas For A Year.

ALTON – The next American Red Cross blood drive at Alton Memorial Hospital will be from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, in the AMH café meeting rooms.

To register, go to https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=AltonMemorial or contact Dave Whaley in AMH Marketing & Communications at 618-433-7947 or david.whaley@bjc.org.

To encourage donors to do something amazing this summer and give blood, we’re thanking all those who present to give in August with a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus they will automatically be entered for a chance to win gas for a year (a $6,000 value)! There will be three lucky winners. Terms apply at RedCrossBlood.org/GasForAYear.

The Red Cross currently has about four days’ supply of most blood products. However, the Red Cross strives to keep a five-day supply of all blood types on hand at all times to meet daily patient needs and be prepared for emergencies requiring significant volumes of donated blood products. More donors are needed to help ensure the Red Cross can meet the needs of all patients, including in times of emergency.

The need for lifesaving blood transfusions never takes a break. It’s important to have blood ready to go when every second counts.

