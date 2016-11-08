ALTON - Results are beginning to roll in for the biggest election races in the United States of America. View the article below to view the results for the Presidential and Senate races, as well as the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution.  

Federal (Popular Vote)

For the President and Vice President of the United States

Percent

Hilary Rodham Clinton and Timothy Michael Kaine (Democratic)

47%

Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence (Republican)

48%

Gary Johnson and Bill Weld (Libertarian)

3%

Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka (Green)

1%

For United States Senator

Percent

Tammy Duckworth (Democratic)

54%

Mark Steven Kirk (Republican)

40%

Other

5% 

Statewide

For Comptroller

Percent

Susana Mendoza (Democratic)

49% 

Leslie Geissler Munger (Republican)

45% 

Claire Ball (Libertarian)

3% 

Tim Curtain (Green)

3% 

 

Constitutional Amendment

Yes

No

For the proposed addition of Section 11 to Article IX of the Illinois Constitution

 79%

21% 


 

