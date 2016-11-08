Donald Trump elected President of the United States Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Results are beginning to roll in for the biggest election races in the United States of America. View the article below to view the results for the Presidential and Senate races, as well as the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution. Federal (Popular Vote) For the President and Vice President of the United States Percent Hilary Rodham Clinton and Timothy Michael Kaine (Democratic) 47% Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence (Republican) 48% Gary Johnson and Bill Weld (Libertarian) 3% Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka (Green) 1% For United States Senator Percent Tammy Duckworth (Democratic) 54% Mark Steven Kirk (Republican) 40% Other Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! 5% Statewide For Comptroller Percent Susana Mendoza (Democratic) 49% Leslie Geissler Munger (Republican) 45% Claire Ball (Libertarian) 3% Tim Curtain (Green) 3% Constitutional Amendment Yes No For the proposed addition of Section 11 to Article IX of the Illinois Constitution 79% 21%

