Donald Trump elected President of the United States
ALTON - Results are beginning to roll in for the biggest election races in the United States of America. View the article below to view the results for the Presidential and Senate races, as well as the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Federal (Popular Vote)
|
For the President and Vice President of the United States
|
Percent
|
Hilary Rodham Clinton and Timothy Michael Kaine (Democratic)
|
47%
|
Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence (Republican)
|
48%
|
Gary Johnson and Bill Weld (Libertarian)
|
3%
|
Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka (Green)
|
1%
|
For United States Senator
|
Percent
|
Tammy Duckworth (Democratic)
|
54%
|
Mark Steven Kirk (Republican)
|
40%
|
Other
|
Article continues after sponsor message
5%
Statewide
|
For Comptroller
|
Percent
|
Susana Mendoza (Democratic)
|
49%
|
Leslie Geissler Munger (Republican)
|
45%
|
Claire Ball (Libertarian)
|
3%
|
Tim Curtain (Green)
|
3%
|
Constitutional Amendment
|
Yes
|
No
|
For the proposed addition of Section 11 to Article IX of the Illinois Constitution
|
79%
|
21%
More like this: