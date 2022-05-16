Left to right: Don Snyders, Sam Lamer, and Morgan Johnson.JERSEY - Jersey Community High School’s Panther Athletic Club recently presented the Don Snyders/PAC $1,000 Scholarship Award to Morgan Johnson and Sam Lamer for their athletic achievements, strong character and leadership, academic success, and PAC involvement.

In addition to these seniors, the PAC awarded an additional $4,500 in scholarships to the following senior athletes: Kate Jones, Austin Hayes, Liam McGuire, Tyler Noble, Edward Roberts, Kyndal Price, Garret Smith, Karli Talley, and Zachary Wargo.

Congratulations to all recipients, and a special thanks to Mr. Snyders for always supporting the PAC and our Jersey Athletes.

