WOOD RIVER — Don and Mary Elledge have once again demonstrated their commitment to community service by donating two bicycles to the Wood River Police Department for distribution during the Christmas season. The couple delivered the bikes, one designated for a boy and the other for a girl, earlier this week.

Don and Mary are true Difference Makers in their community with their annual kind gesture.

"This is something they do each year for the police department to identify a boy and girl to give the bikes to at Christmas," the Wood River Police Department said in a statement. "They are such good people and we thank them for their generosity."

The Elledges' annual contribution reflects their dedication to spreading kindness and supporting local youth during the holiday season. The initiative aims to bring joy to children in the community, ensuring that the spirit of giving is felt throughout Wood River.

For those interested in sharing their own Difference Makers ideas, Riverbender.com encourages submissions via email at news@riverbender.com, along with a clear photo and contact information. Holiday Difference Makers' ideas are especially wanted during the Christmas season.

