Dominique Javier Matthew Motley
May 17, 2017 10:02 AM
Name: Dominique Javier Matthew Motley
Mother: Cheyann R. Motley of Hettick
Birth weight: 7 lbs 10.6 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 9:59
Date: May 10, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Lillian (3)
Grandparents: Matthew J. & Michele R. Motley, Hettick
Great Grandparents: Robert & Shirley Torrez, Bunker Hill; Raymond & Shirley Motley, Godfrey