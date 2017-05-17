Name: Dominique Javier Matthew Motley

Mother: Cheyann R. Motley of Hettick

Birth weight: 7 lbs 10.6 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 9:59

Date: May 10, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Lillian (3)

Grandparents: Matthew J. & Michele R. Motley, Hettick

Great Grandparents: Robert & Shirley Torrez, Bunker Hill; Raymond & Shirley Motley, Godfrey

 