ALTON - Residents are encouraged to attend the 16th annual Memorial Service for domestic violence victims to be held at Alton Memorial Hospital from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

The service will be held in the Healing Garden; however, in the case of inclement weather, will move to the Chapel. Everyone in the community is very welcome to attend this special event, and to join us for a light buffet afterwards.

For the past 15 years, the Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council and Alton Memorial Hospital have presented the annual Memorial Service to remember and honor those who have suffered from abuse.

The groups have been unable to hold a Memorial since 2019 due to COVID, and this year will be remembering fourteen victims from Madison County who have died in domestic violence related circumstances since that time. Since 1996, there have been over 112 victims of abuse who have died in Madison County.

"We are especially honored to have with us that evening Judge Maureen Schuette, Stephen Nonn, Madison County Coroner, Alton Mayor David Goins, and Marcos Pulido, Chief of Police of Alton, IL.," Chief Judge William Mudge said. "We are also honored and delighted to welcome a survivor of domestic violence who will talk to us about her own experiences and healing from abuse. On display will be the Madison County Clothesline Exhibit from the Oasis Women’s Center, created by women and children who have suffered from domestic violence."

There will also be resource tables with representatives from the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, Refuge, the Zonta Club of Alton/Wood River, Alton YWCA, Call for Help Sexual Assault Victims’ Care Unit, Riverbend Family Ministries, Amare, and Oasis Women’s Center.

Judge Maureen Schuette, Co-Chair of the Steering Committee for the Illinois Family Violence Coordinating Council, said, “This annual memorial service is very important. We will never forget those who have died as a result of abuse. We encourage you to join us and want to let the community know that resources are available and lives can be turned around with assistance.”

For more information on the Memorial Service, please contact Tina Culp at 618-465-1978 or tinaculp@oasiswomenscenter.com.

