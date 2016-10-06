ALTON, IL -- To shed light on domestic violence and remember the victims and their families, Alton Memorial Hospital is serving as host for a special memorial service from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the AMH Healing Garden.

There will be agencies present with information on their resources and services, and speakers will include Judge Barbara Crowder, Illinois State Rep. Dan Beiser, Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons, and Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn.

Because of the prevalence of domestic violence, Alton Memorial Hospital in 2002 began screening for domestic violence everyone 12 and older who was being assessed in the hospital. Trained staff members confidentially ask these patients if they feel safe at home or have experienced mental, physical or sexual abuse.

Alton Memorial supports a coordinated domestic violence committee that includes members from the hospital staff, Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River, Oasis Women’s Center and the Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council.

“We appreciate the administration and staff of Alton Memorial Hospital who do so much to help domestic violence victims,” says Tina Culp, staff member of the Oasis Women’s Center and Coordinator for the Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council. “This annual event is important to all of us because we must never forget those who have died as a result of abuse. We also need to let the community know the resources that are available because, with help, lives can be turned around.”

