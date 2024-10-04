BELLEVILLE – A domestic disturbance escalated into a fatal confrontation involving law enforcement on Thursday evening, according to the Belleville Police Department. At approximately 7:46 p.m., officers responded to reports of a male subject armed with a firearm in the 5000 block of Schmidt Lane in unincorporated St. Clair County.

During the incident, police reported that the 69-year-old male suspect discharged his weapon multiple times. Belleville Police Lt. James Hendricks stated that when confronted by numerous uniformed officers, the suspect continued to pose a threat. A deputy on scene subsequently discharged his firearm, striking the suspect, who later died from his injuries.

“St. Clair County Sheriff Richard Watson has requested that the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Investigations Division assist in conducting an independent investigation per agency policy,” Lt. Hendricks said.

The identity of the deceased suspect has not been released, as authorities are awaiting notification of family members. Lt. Hendricks noted the ongoing challenges law enforcement faces in responding to domestic violence and mental health crises, which he described as some of the most dangerous situations officers encounter.

This incident remains under active investigation, and further updates will be provided by the Illinois State Police Zone 6.

