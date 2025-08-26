GRANITE CITY – A Granite City man faces felony charges after allegedly injuring an elderly victim who tried intervening in a domestic dispute with another victim.

Brandon L. Evans, 29, of Granite City, was charged on Aug. 20, 2025 with two felony counts of aggravated battery, one being a Class 2 felony and the other being a Class 3 felony. He was additionally charged with one count each of domestic battery and resisting a peace officer, both Class A misdemeanors.

On Aug. 19, 2025, Evans allegedly struck a victim 60 years of age or older in the back, causing the victim to sustain multiple rib fractures. He is also accused of throwing a table at a different victim and resisting arrest.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to the state’s petition to deny Evans’s pretrial release from custody, Evans threw the table at the second victim during an altercation before the first victim attempted to intervene.

“Victim tried to intervene and defendant pushed her, then threw an object at her, striking her in the back,” the petition states. “Victim was found to have multiple broken ribs.”

Evans reportedly later admitted to the altercation, saying that while he pushed the victim, he “did not intend to injure her.”

The case against Evans was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Madison County court records indicate the state’s petition has since been denied, with a Release Order filed Aug. 21, 2025 granting Evans pretrial release from custody under an Order of Electronic Monitoring.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: